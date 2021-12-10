Two prominent members on Biden's Commission write this new oped to declare: "We now believe that Congress must expand the size of the Supreme Court and do so as soon as possible. We did not come to this conclusion lightly"https://t.co/9li9UwvyFY
— Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) December 9, 2021
One thought on “More justices for more justice”
Whether to expand the Supreme Court or not will be determined after the court makes its ruling on the Mississippi abortion case in August.
The Supreme Court will either survive as is or commit suicide with its ruling.