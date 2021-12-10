On to SCOTUS

Let’s see if they got what they paid for::
NOW: The DC Circuit rules against Trump is in his quest to stop the Jan. 6 committee from getting his archived White House records. Judgment just came in, waiting on the full opinion, more to come. Court gives Trump 14 days to petition SCOTUS. pic.twitter.com/hF3tnVzbtm
— Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) December 9, 2021
It’s a tremendous and bulletproof opinion. I guarantee at least 3 dissents in SCOTUS. https://t.co/1j7AyV4Y4Q
— Armando (@ArmandoNDK) December 9, 2021