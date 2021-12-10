If you can’t say anything nice

~ susie

About Bob Dole (okay, he was a veteran). I’ll let someone else do it:

Published by susie

One thought on “If you can’t say anything nice

  1. >The leadership of the BLM movement is awful and should be replaced immediately.

    >The illegal government of Myanmar (Burma) is now resorting to shooting and then burning the corpses of the opposition.

    >NASCAR driver Brian Vickers wife Sarah Kellen, alias Sarah Kensington, was pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s “sex scheduler” according to the flight logs of the “Lolita Express” and other court documents.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *