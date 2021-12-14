It’s all bullsh*t

This reminds me of a sin that became prominent in the confessions of nuns living in cloistered convents during the Middle Ages: overscrupulousity. They led such uneventful lives that they would exaggerate or even fabricate sins to tell their confessors, who finally had to make that into a sin to make them stop.

  1. The Evangelical Christian movement in the US sold its soul to the Fascist Trump(ites) in the same way that the Roman Catholic Church (Pope Pius XII) sold its soul to Hitler’s Nazis.

