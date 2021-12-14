The Philadelphia Inquirer recently announced that it will refer to Dr. Oz by his name – Mehmet Oz – in articles about the Senate campaign, just like all other candidates. Oz is outraged this about that this morning, saying that it is “shocking” and “they want to silence me.” pic.twitter.com/E39t60n6Jj
One thought on “Poor Mehmet”
The January 6 attempted coup was a real and actual event.
“He’s got to condemn this….ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough,” insisted Don Jr. to Meadows in a January 6 tweet.
From FOX’s Laura Ingraham, “Hey Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol building to go home (the coup has failed)…….he’s hurting all of us.”
For 3 long hours traitor Trump did nothing but watch TV as his MAGA seditionists wreaked havoc on the Capitol building and on our Constitution.
The Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, 3 Percenters, etc., were traitor Trumps foot soldiers.
QAnon was (is) the source of the Fascists whisper campaigns.
FOX, Newsmax, OAN, etc. were (are) the Fascists mouthpieces.
Then there are the coup plotters, organizers, funders and participants.
The Republican Freedom Caucus is one such actor.
Recently Representative Scott Perry from Pennsylvania’s 10th district was appointed as the new leader of the Republican Freedom Caucus. (The good people of Pennsylvania must be so proud.)
Mark Meadows once held that post.
Every member of the Republican Freedom Caucus: Meadows, Jordan, Taylor Greene, Boebert, Gatez, Perry and the rest are seditionist traitors who should all be charged with that crime.