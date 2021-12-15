Steny Hoyer contrasts the Republican indifference to the MAGA coup attempt to their hysteria over Benghazi and Hillary's emails pic.twitter.com/DSG4DjbeXG
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 14, 2021
Steny Hoyer contrasts the Republican indifference to the MAGA coup attempt to their hysteria over Benghazi and Hillary's emails pic.twitter.com/DSG4DjbeXG
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 14, 2021
One thought on “Republicans are crisis actors”
The US Constitution grants the President broad privacy protections with Executive Privilege.
But it doesn’t protect a President from going to jail for attempting a treasonous coup while in office.
Does it?
According to traitor Trump, the Freedom Caucus, FOX, Newsmax, OAN, etc., planning an attempted coup while still in office is protected from congressional discovery by Executive Privilege.
Republicans claim that the Democrats are overemphasizing the attempted coup on January 6 to “persecute Trump” because they “hate him” and “are out for revenge.”
Republicans want the entire matter dropped so that we can move on to “more important issues.”
Like trying to stop every single “illegal alien” from crossing into the US; and immediately ending inflation and supply chain problems.
“The difficult Democrats do immediately; the impossible takes a little longer.”