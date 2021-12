Manchin says he spoke “briefly” with Biden today. I asked him if Biden is moving closer to him on BBB, and he said: “I wouldn’t say that.” He also made clear he’s not changing rules to approve voting rights billl unless GOP is on board with rules changes. (Ds pushing him on this) pic.twitter.com/D25BBpLnif

— Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 14, 2021