My legislative aide gave me an elf firing an AK-47 ornament for Christmas #grateful pic.twitter.com/rgLx0aMVOX
— Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) December 17, 2021
One thought on “From Florida, naturally”
Sabatini is a freak show whose head is stuffed firmly up De Santis’ ass and De Santis’ head is firmly tucked up traitor Trumps ass.
“And that’s the way it is.”