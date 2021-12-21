Conservative Florida pundit accused of funneling Russian money to Trump campaign dies https://t.co/qQ9xGC3Ybm
— Seth Hettena (@seth_hettena) December 20, 2021
Conservative Florida pundit accused of funneling Russian money to Trump campaign dies https://t.co/qQ9xGC3Ybm
— Seth Hettena (@seth_hettena) December 20, 2021
One thought on “Hope he left everything in writing”
Only a Fascist, white, male, Republican would come up with language like this in a bill, “the pupil should not feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of race or sex scapegoating or race or sex stereotyping.”
As in, DeSantis is a “male, chauvinist, pig.”
Ron DeSantis must be an admirer of the “Big Brother” philosophy of education (which he underfunds in his state) with a “Jim Crow” twist.
There are two bills now working their way through the Florida legislature at the request of DeSantis that contain the “scapegoating and stereotyping” language.