Reviewers say it’s about climate change, or the pandemic. I say it’s about how the media diminishes or ignores EVERY existential crisis that’s presented to them, and most people will recognize that.
It’s on Netflix. Let me know what you think.
2 thoughts on “Don’t look up”
Agree with your post. I would add that the gummint’s efforts to silence those who highlight inconvenient truths, and the voracious sociopathic rent and profit seeking of corporate Murka are also important themes.
I saw it the other night and thought it was great. It covered all the bases. Government inaction, private intrusion, short sightedness of politicians, and finally the tragic disbelief and disregard of science.
We need more exposure of the long term problems we face, not just the latest weather event.