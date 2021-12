Compared to 2020, weekday prime-time viewership declined 38% at CNN this year, 34% at Fox and 25% at MSNBC, says Nielsen. The drop was 12% at ABC World News Tonight and CBS Evening News; and 14% at NBC Nightly News. https://t.co/uBmYRlNWD2

This is not necessarily a bad thing.

— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) December 27, 2021