RIP Harry Reid. https://t.co/DzHOatQ0A4
— Josh is gonna need a second nap (@JoshBeall10) December 29, 2021
Harry Reid was one of the most amazing individuals I've ever met
He never forgot where he came from and used those boxing instincts to fearlessly fight those who were hurting the poor & the middle class
He’s gone but will walk by the sides of many of us in the Senate every day pic.twitter.com/8T9PiD7vY4
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 29, 2021
One thought on “Rest in peace, Harry”
Reid was an “Israel right or wrong” kinda guy, and if you can’t say something nice about the dead then you shouldn’t say anything at all.
Last week Israeli PM Naftali Bennett announced that he’d be spending $300 million to build 2 illegal settlements in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.
Yesterday Israel fired missiles at the Syrian port of Latakia from their ships in the Mediterranean Sea setting a container terminal on fire and igniting explosions.
The port of Latakia handles the bulk of badly needed Syrian imported goods.
Because the US allows these sorts of outrageous and illegal acts to regularly be perpetrated by Israel and Saudi Arabia (Yemen), hardliners like Iran’s PM Ebrahim Raisi are elected to office and conflicts breakout.
Harry’s legacy.