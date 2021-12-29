Via @RawStory: Peter Navarro suggests FBI incited MAGA riot to stop his coup attempt from working https://t.co/hXiF5ZJnJG | #politics #trump #corruption

— joshua epstein🏳️‍🌈🖖🏼🗽👨🏼‍💻🇺🇸 (@thejoshuablog) December 29, 2021