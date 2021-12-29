Via @RawStory: Peter Navarro suggests FBI incited MAGA riot to stop his coup attempt from working https://t.co/hXiF5ZJnJG | #politics #trump #corruption
— joshua epstein🏳️🌈🖖🏼🗽👨🏼💻🇺🇸 (@thejoshuablog) December 29, 2021
One thought on “Shithead”
Navarro is a Fascist autocratic Capitalist.
Joe Biden quietly signed the $768.2 billion military spending bill into law yesterday.
That’s a 5% increase in military spending YOY and $25 billion more than Biden asked for.
The bill adds $………………(try to find that number anywhere, but it’ll be billions) to the 2022 deficit.
For months Manchin, Sinema, and other hypocritical Democrats have been publicly complaining about how much the BBB bill would add to the deficit.
But nobody in Congress or in the media uttered a word about how much the wasteful NDAA would add to the deficit.
Not Joe or Krysten or Jon or anybody.
If you refuse to testify under oath before a congressional committee or you take the fifth or you pass massive spending bills (NDAA jobs program) through congress in the dead of night during Christmas (an outrage all on its own) with little or no public debate, then you’ve got something to hide, and you can’t be trusted.
We can spend $7.7 trillion over 10 years on the military, but we can’t spend a dollar and a dime ($2 trillion over 10 years) on the working poor?
The countries priorities are out of whack.