Via @RawStory: Peter Navarro suggests FBI incited MAGA riot to stop his coup attempt from working https://t.co/hXiF5ZJnJG | #politics #trump #corruption

— joshua epsteinπŸ³οΈβ€πŸŒˆπŸ––πŸΌπŸ—½πŸ‘¨πŸΌβ€πŸ’»πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ (@thejoshuablog) December 29, 2021