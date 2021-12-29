The latest Holy Martyr for The Cause Of MAGA is of course thinking about running for office:
— TheSadTruth💙 (@ReportsDaNews) December 29, 2021
The latest Holy Martyr for The Cause Of MAGA is of course thinking about running for office:
— TheSadTruth💙 (@ReportsDaNews) December 29, 2021
One thought on “You knew this was coming”
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia 14th, will win reelection with 70% of the vote in 2022.
Greene, Boebert, Gaetz, etc. aren’t all that worrisome.
What’s worrisome are the American lunatics who vote for them.