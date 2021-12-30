Doomsday update just dropped:
"If Thwaites Glacier collapses, it opens the door for the rest of the West Antarctic ice sheet to slide into the sea. … It’s not only goodbye Miami, but goodbye to virtually every low-lying coastal city in the world." https://t.co/MS4SwU8Qt6
One thought on “Collective yawn”
There are approximately 7.9 billion people on earth today.
Scientists who model such things indicate that there will be 12 billion people on earth in 2150.
Science has also concluded that the earth’s ecosystem cannot support more than 12 billion people.