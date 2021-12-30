0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

As I’ve been telling people, if you have any reason to take a test, you can assume you already have it — because almost everyone does! These tests have a lot of false negatives. Until this wave is spent, you should be as paranoid about covid as you’d be about bedbugs. If you’re over 65 and have any kind of immune problem, you might end up in the ICU — that is, if they have any beds left. Just stay put if you can.