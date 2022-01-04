One thought on “Coming attractions

  1. Frank Figliuzzi tends to be an alarmist and alarmism is Thomas Homer-Dixon’s stock in trade. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

    What do you suppose Figliuzzi thinks about the comment Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi made on the one-year anniversary of the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi politician Jamal al-Ibrahim by Trump?

    Raisi demanded that Trump be “prosecuted and executed” for the assassinations.

    Raisi makes a good point.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *