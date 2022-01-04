Our neighbor to the north is worried about us. They should be: Opinion: The American polity is cracked, and might collapse. Canada must prepare – The Globe and Mail https://t.co/7zj8qqqwpb
— Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) January 3, 2022
Our neighbor to the north is worried about us. They should be: Opinion: The American polity is cracked, and might collapse. Canada must prepare – The Globe and Mail https://t.co/7zj8qqqwpb
— Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) January 3, 2022
One thought on “Coming attractions”
Frank Figliuzzi tends to be an alarmist and alarmism is Thomas Homer-Dixon’s stock in trade. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.
What do you suppose Figliuzzi thinks about the comment Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi made on the one-year anniversary of the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi politician Jamal al-Ibrahim by Trump?
Raisi demanded that Trump be “prosecuted and executed” for the assassinations.
Raisi makes a good point.