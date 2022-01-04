As Omicron surges, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo says the state is working to "unwind" the COVID "testing psychology" that the federal government has prioritized. pic.twitter.com/cju0o1uVJm
— The Recount (@therecount) January 3, 2022
One thought on “This is one shameless motherf*cker”
Florida is loaded with “shameless motherf***ers.”
Republicans strongly support states’-rights.
But they strongly oppose local home rule.
In Florida, as in other states thanks to ALEC, there is legislation, in Florida’s case SB1124 and SB620, which, if passed, would prohibit local governments from setting their own local minimum wage.
So much for freedom of choice and competition.