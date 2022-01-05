The House Jan. 6 committee is considering holding televised hearings on the Capitol riot during prime evening viewing hours https://t.co/lRVJRSIvxt via @bpolitics
— Billy House (@HouseInSession) January 4, 2022
One thought on “Woo hoo”
The Republican Party is a vast wasteland of liars, hypocrites and seditionists.
Somebody is funding all of the Republican Party’s un-American activities.
Traitor Trumps personal PAC raised $100 million from January through July 2021.
During those 6 months the Republican Party raised hundreds of millions more.
Kimberly Guilfoyle, Don Jr’s personal assistant and main squeeze, runs the traitor Trump PAC with the help of Florida’s former attorney general Pam Bondi who sits on the board.
Many deep-pocketed, Republican, Fascists will be meeting on February 23 in Mar-A-Lago, Florida at an event organized by the super PAC “Make America Great Again, Again! Inc.”
Think 1957 and the Apalachin meeting called by mob boss Vito Genovese.
If you’re anti-Fascist and pro-law & order like those who fought the Nazis in WWII, then Mar-A-Lago is the place to be at the end of February in the dead of winter.
Prime time is the best time to introduce traitor Trumps multiple crimes to the public.