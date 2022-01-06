Seattle cops planted fake reports of Proud Boys on police radio to try to scare racial justice protesters: report https://t.co/uvgN3oGEcA
— Queerjohn PA (@QueerjohnPA) January 6, 2022
Seattle cops planted fake reports of Proud Boys on police radio to try to scare racial justice protesters: report https://t.co/uvgN3oGEcA
— Queerjohn PA (@QueerjohnPA) January 6, 2022
One thought on “Seattle cops are such swell people”
The Proud Boys were on the move, and they were all dressed in vests and helmets labeled POLICE.