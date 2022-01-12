I’ve known Tony Fauci for almost 40 years, I cannot remember when I’ve seen him so visibly hurt. I’ve called for federal action to protect prominent US scientists under attack… https://t.co/ASDBtHTBuG
— Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) January 11, 2022
One thought on “Targeted”
There are 213 House Republicans.
147 of them voted not to certify the 2020 Presidential election as part of a coup meant to allow a defeated president to remain in office.
The Republican Party is an un-American disgrace.
Any person who votes ‘for’ any Republican running for any office in 2022 is anti-American.