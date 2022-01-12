'Pope Francis suggested Monday that getting vaccinated against the coronavirus was a "moral obligation" and denounced how people had been swayed by "baseless information" to refuse one of the most effective measures to save lives.' https://t.co/AWB82UtMBQ
— Liz Essley Whyte (@l_e_whyte) January 11, 2022
One thought on “The chemist speaks”
The Pope also said that the Church was “committed to universal healthcare.”
As a Roman Catholic does Joe Biden agree with his Pope that universal healthcare is a “moral obligation?”
The Pope recently spoke about the problem with the world’s dependence on fossil fuels.
According to a growing number of economists (not Capitalist economists) and investment houses, the world’s dependence on fossil fuels is creating a long-term and unnecessary energy crisis.
There is too little renewable energy on the market to allow the transition away from fossil fuels to be crisis free they say.
The US is in desperate need of strong legislation focused on speeding up the transition away from fossil fuels and into renewable energy.
$10.00 a gallon gas would be a good place to start.