It’s not like I’m too delicate to use the word, it’s that Google puts you further down in the search results if you use them in headlines:
The GOP, party of the "defeated former president" who hung up on NPR Wed. after Steve Inskeep refuted his lies, now wants to run from presidential debates where its candidate will have to answer questions. The GOP insists on a "level playing field." https://t.co/sfMB0EZKhJ
— Tom Sullivan (@BloggersRUs) January 13, 2022
One thought on “P*ssies”
The right-wing propaganda media, FOX, Newsmax and OAN, are running scared and so are Republican strategists.
When right-wing Fascist Tucker Carlson declared the other day, that “FOX is now Waters World,” it was a sure sign that the organization was coming apart at the seams.
OAN no longer even pretends to be a legitimate news source and now broadcasts non-stop lies, conspiracy theories, and Capitalist propaganda.
Newsmax is a joke which offers a strict diet of Republican Party approved propaganda.