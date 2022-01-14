P*ssies

~ susie

It’s not like I’m too delicate to use the word, it’s that Google puts you further down in the search results if you use them in headlines:

Published by susie

One thought on “P*ssies

  1. The right-wing propaganda media, FOX, Newsmax and OAN, are running scared and so are Republican strategists.

    When right-wing Fascist Tucker Carlson declared the other day, that “FOX is now Waters World,” it was a sure sign that the organization was coming apart at the seams.

    OAN no longer even pretends to be a legitimate news source and now broadcasts non-stop lies, conspiracy theories, and Capitalist propaganda.

    Newsmax is a joke which offers a strict diet of Republican Party approved propaganda.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *