The difference January 14, 2022January 13, 2022 ~ susie

Understanding Insurrection and Sedition https://t.co/5uH87C9zYc — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) January 14, 2022

Published by susie
One thought on “The difference”
What do Steve Bannon, Scott Perry (PA), Jim Jordan (OH), Mark Meadows (NC), and Kevin McCarthy (CA) have in common?
They have all refused to appear in person and give testimony to the January 6 Coup Committee.
Bannon, Perry, Jordan, Meadows, and McCarthy were in on the planning and plotting that led to the violent attempted coup on January 6.
Bannon, Perry, Jordan, Meadows, and McCarthy know that sooner or later the Justice Department will be charging each of them with “seditious conspiracy” for their role in the bloody attempted coup.
Traitors.