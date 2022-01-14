.@Sen_JoeManchin says the filibuster has been in Congress, unchanged, for 232 years.
He's wrong.https://t.co/MvcFfas95P
— Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) January 14, 2022
One thought on “Wrong”
Joe Manchin is a f****** Republican and so is Krystan Sinema.
They are both taking their marching orders from Moscow Mitch and not Joe Biden.