Woman with semi-automatic rifle, other guns in vehicle arrested outside U.S. Capitol Police headquarters https://t.co/1IaW7ksnaH via @CBSNews

She parked in front of the building; drove to D.C., from Michigan wanting to talk about "information she had about January 6, 2021"

— Dr. Christine Sarteschi, PhD, LCSW (@DrSarteschi) January 13, 2022