The numbers of criminal extremists with military backgrounds has been going through the roof. The problem runs deep.https://t.co/cQZLhsX5bn
— David Neiwert (@DavidNeiwert) January 20, 2022
The numbers of criminal extremists with military backgrounds has been going through the roof. The problem runs deep.https://t.co/cQZLhsX5bn
— David Neiwert (@DavidNeiwert) January 20, 2022
2 thoughts on “Violent nutjobs with guns are the only true Americans, right?”
Paranoia is a sickness and buying guns is the paranoids solution.
Also law enforcement at every level, and the whole criminal justice system generally. Many Right Wing judges, some of whom are outright nutcases, up to and including SCOTUS.
Even if, and it’s a big IF, Dems hold both houses, and attempt to redress many RW laws and rules, Republicans have shown they will go to any lengths to obstruct and subvert Dems’ agenda. And they will have no difficulty finding sympathetic allies on the bench to challenge on “Constitutional” grounds.