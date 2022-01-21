2 thoughts on “Violent nutjobs with guns are the only true Americans, right?

  2. Also law enforcement at every level, and the whole criminal justice system generally. Many Right Wing judges, some of whom are outright nutcases, up to and including SCOTUS.

    Even if, and it’s a big IF, Dems hold both houses, and attempt to redress many RW laws and rules, Republicans have shown they will go to any lengths to obstruct and subvert Dems’ agenda. And they will have no difficulty finding sympathetic allies on the bench to challenge on “Constitutional” grounds.

