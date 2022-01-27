Retirement party

Justice Breyer is retiring from the Supreme Court. We need a strong, pro-democracy pick to protect and expand voting rights and free and fair elections.
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) January 26, 2022
With Breyer stepping down, here are your names:
Ketanji Brown Jackson: D.C. Circuit
Leondra Kruger: California Supreme Court
Michelle Childs: South Carolina District Court
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 26, 2022
Senate sources also say that the Senate can act on the Biden nominee before Justice Stephen Breyer officially steps down from the court. So Democrats expect to hold hearings and votes before Breyer officially steps aside at the end of his term.
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 26, 2022