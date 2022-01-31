Guess he showed us

Robert LaMay, the anti-vaccine state trooper who recently died of COVID, was praised as "a celebrity" by Fox's Laura Ingraham on 10/19/21. She also said she "hoped" they'd awoken "a sleeping giant." (LaMay also used that term previously in the interview.) https://t.co/MBYFyw4uvM pic.twitter.com/UX5R8JaqLp
— Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) January 29, 2022
And now ex-Washington State Trooper Robert LaMay has died of covid, leaving a wife and his four children behind. Congratulations, you owned yourself. https://t.co/CS1hjNjUeC
— Oliver Darko (@oliver_drk) January 29, 2022
This handy piece of truth, c/o Reddit pic.twitter.com/Wp0x1cJD0z
— Deborah Beale (@MrsTad) January 30, 2022
He set up a Gofundme after he lost his job. It's still active. "Final update: Any donations will be forwarded to the LaMay family as Robert has passed away. Prayers for his wife and kids."
🙄
— Auntie[Redacted] (@CraftyAuntK) January 29, 2022