Guess he showed us

Robert LaMay, the anti-vaccine state trooper who recently died of COVID, was praised as "a celebrity" by Fox's Laura Ingraham on 10/19/21. She also said she "hoped" they'd awoken "a sleeping giant." (LaMay also used that term previously in the interview.) https://t.co/MBYFyw4uvM pic.twitter.com/UX5R8JaqLp — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) January 29, 2022

And now ex-Washington State Trooper Robert LaMay has died of covid, leaving a wife and his four children behind. Congratulations, you owned yourself. https://t.co/CS1hjNjUeC — Oliver Darko (@oliver_drk) January 29, 2022

This handy piece of truth, c/o Reddit pic.twitter.com/Wp0x1cJD0z — Deborah Beale (@MrsTad) January 30, 2022