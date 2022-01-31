Somebody’s nervous

This wasn’t the quote that stood out the to me.
I’m much more interested in him trying to organize protests to object to his eventual indictment— he’s obviously very concerned about his criminal liability, and he knows what’s coming. https://t.co/2vxW4HQDZV
— Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) January 30, 2022
BREAKING: Trump calls for 'the biggest protest we have ever had' in DC and other cities if prosecutors investigating him 'do anything illegal'…
Someone’s getting very nervous. 😂
— Jeras Ikehorn (@JerasIkehorn) January 30, 2022
Lindsey is backing away from Trump again. Makes me wonder what is coming down the pike this week. Trump seems very nervous. If the GOP senses any weakness in Trump, the sharks from his own party will come in with the high tide. Something is happening. https://t.co/6CQJbFUomh
— Millard Fillmore (@MillardFillmor1) January 30, 2022