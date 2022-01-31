When I told you they taught us about happy slaves, you thought I was joking? This is from Virginia is the kind of thing we grew up with in South Carolina as well. https://t.co/mq5JJzfsRx
— @ijbailey (@ijbailey) January 30, 2022
When I told you they taught us about happy slaves, you thought I was joking? This is from Virginia is the kind of thing we grew up with in South Carolina as well. https://t.co/mq5JJzfsRx
— @ijbailey (@ijbailey) January 30, 2022
One thought on “Shiny happy people”
Polk County Florida public schools placed 16 books “in quarantine” after the conservative group County Citizens Defending Freedom complained that the books contained material harmful to children.
The ‘banned’ books include Toni Morrison’s “Beloved” and “The Bluest Eye,” “I am Jazz,” Herthel & Jennings, “The Kite Runner,” Khaled Hosseini, and “Two Boys Kissing,” David Levithan.
Jimmy Nelson leader of the local chapter of County Citizens Defending Freedom was asked where the line between what was acceptable and what was not said “I don’t know where I can necessarily define that for you.
When you know something is wrong, you know it’s wrong.”
“Officials remove 16 school library books” Kimberly C. Moore
https://www.theledger.com/story/news/education/2022/01/26/county-citizens-defending-freedom-complained-polk-schools-superintendent-frederick-heid-novels-graph/9224745002/