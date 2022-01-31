Susan Collins is concerned again

Susan, on Oct 15, 1980, Ronald Reagan “as a candidate” made the same pledge. "It is time for a woman to sit among our highest jurists," he said. So let’s be clear: the only difference is Biden has pledged to nominate a black woman. Is that what has you so “concerned”? https://t.co/eSxvJxELTw

— Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) January 30, 2022