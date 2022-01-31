Susan, on Oct 15, 1980, Ronald Reagan “as a candidate” made the same pledge. "It is time for a woman to sit among our highest jurists," he said. So let’s be clear: the only difference is Biden has pledged to nominate a black woman. Is that what has you so “concerned”? https://t.co/eSxvJxELTw
— Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) January 30, 2022
One thought on “Susan Collins is concerned again”
Republicans are without any doubt or question racists.
Republicans are claiming that whichever brilliant Black woman Biden chooses as the next Supreme Court Justice she will have gotten to the Court solely through “affirmative action.”
That’s pretty funny coming from a group who approved three conservative, anti-intellectual, ideologs as justices to the Supreme Court.
As a group the Republicans are, racist, White Supremacists who have no intention of giving women, workers, gays or the poor a break.
At least not in this lifetime.
Traitor Trumps speech this past weekend was Hitlerian.
“I ‘am’ the Messiah and if the evil doers try to bring me or my friends to justice then rise up and use violence to subdue our enemies.”
How does a democratic-republic deal with a dangerous, corrupt, demagogue who will try again to overthrow the government?
How does the media deal with this dangerous threat?
Without the money donated to Trump by Fascist Stephen Schwarzman the CEO of Blackstone whose personal net worth is $37 billion, the traitor would dry up and blow away in a New York minute.