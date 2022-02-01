Simply unreal: A GOP bill in New Hampshire targets "negative" depictions of US history. Its explicit goal: To ensure teachers retain "loyalty" and don't push "subversive doctrines."
This McCarthyite effort could be a model for more to come.
We should begin listing the Fascist States of America like Florida, Texas, New Hampshire, Virginia and so on, so that the voters know exactly who they’re voting for in November.