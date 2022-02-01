Simply unreal: A GOP bill in New Hampshire targets "negative" depictions of US history. Its explicit goal: To ensure teachers retain "loyalty" and don't push "subversive doctrines."

This McCarthyite effort could be a model for more to come.

— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) January 31, 2022