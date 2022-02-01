Over there in Baritown they do things very strange https://t.co/pok0byjDdL
I left bryn mawr and my 75k scholarship on the table bc my classmates talked about covid too much…jk it's cuz i flunked out. buried the lede here dude pic.twitter.com/wc2ZHRJD8T
One thought on “This is amusing”
This ties nicely into the survey taken at the Wharton School of Business about the average income in the US.
The sale of superyachts, those selling for $275 million or more, has exploded in the past 12 months causing a dramatic increase in prices for these boats.
Even the ethically challenged and ridiculously rich oligarchs and plutocrats are suffering from inflation. To a greater or lesser degree.
All of these people are completely out of touch with the reality of the 99% and it shows.