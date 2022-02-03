Let’s cut to the chase: He was involved with ANDREW CUOMO’S FORMER COMMS DIRECTOR. Which explains how much air time Andrew got, and how Chris got away with advising his brother.
Jeff Zucker's gf's name is Allie Gollust? Noooo…
Looks like Kurt Vonnegut got an assist from Dickens in writing this timeline from the afterworld.
One thought on “Bye Jeff”
Like MSNBC, CNN is now a raging dumpster fire.
How are Fascist propaganda outlets FOX, Newsmax and OAN able to operate?
Because Fascist, billionaire, oligarchs like Stephen Schwarzman keep underwriting them.