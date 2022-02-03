Bye Jeff

~ susie

Let’s cut to the chase: He was involved with ANDREW CUOMO’S FORMER COMMS DIRECTOR. Which explains how much air time Andrew got, and how Chris got away with advising his brother.

Published by susie

One thought on “Bye Jeff

  1. Like MSNBC, CNN is now a raging dumpster fire.

    How are Fascist propaganda outlets FOX, Newsmax and OAN able to operate?
    Because Fascist, billionaire, oligarchs like Stephen Schwarzman keep underwriting them.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.