If I were a betting woman (and I’m not – unless it’s a sure thing, and in this case, I’d take that bet), the fact that someone like McConnell is coming out strong against this, and McCarthy is shitting himself trying to avoid the question, tells me the Jan. 6th committee has its hands on some very explosive stuff, and the Republicans are running for political cover.
Shorter Kevin @GOPLeader … https://t.co/0ir69dgkW4 pic.twitter.com/oQlqW4ZA0u
— Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) February 9, 2022
McConnell calls Jan. 6 a "violent insurrection" and says the RNC shouldn't have censured Cheney and Kinzinger pic.twitter.com/wcE1EQRH9y
— Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) February 8, 2022
2 thoughts on “Can’t outrun history, Kevin”
Charlie McCarthy has nothing on Alfred E Neuman, the half-wits.
But here’s the problem for the Democratic Party.
In the State of Florida in 2008 there were 657,775 more registered Democratic voters than Republican voters.
In 2022 there are 43,102 more registered Republican voters than Democratic voters.
What happened to those missing 600,000 Democratic voters?
Under the heading of its better late than never(?), the Florida Democratic Party is spending $2.5 million to “register more Democrats” according to Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz.
How is your state doing?
You can beat us with wires
You can beat us with chains
You can run out your rules
But you know you can’t outrun the history train
I’ve seen a glorious day