A band of anti-Trump Republicans led by Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is quietly maneuvering to bring allies to Washington and thwart Donald Trump’s bid to retain his hold on the GOP.
The plan is so far yielding mixed results.https://t.co/L9Sc5JUk2v
— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 13, 2022
One thought on “Too little too late”
Now that Establishment Republicans have gone to war with the Trumpites the Grand Old Party will come apart at the seams.
That’s happening to a lesser degree in the Democratic Party, but it is happening.
Joe Biden’s bellicose and threatening foreign policy is beginning to split the party.
Why has Biden chosen to pursue such an aggressive and provocative foreign policy?
Is it because Joe Manchin flushed Biden’s legislative agenda down the toilet?
Is it because Biden isn’t polling well with Democrats? (-23% among Black voters.)
Is it because his unity message has failed?
Or is it because Biden actually believes that a war with Russia is “imminent?”
Did our intelligence community tell him that?
Our intelligence agencies, 19 in all, have been wrong a lot.
They were “surprised” when Kennedy was assassinated.
They were “surprised” when the Soviet Union collapsed.
They were “surprised” when Osama bin Laden and his al Quade brought down the WTC towers.
They were “surprised” when Afghanistan fell to the Taliban.
So, what makes anybody, including Biden, think that they are right when they predict that World War III is “imminent?”
The Democrats will win in November despite Biden/Harris and not because of them.
Unless Biden and the Democratic Cold Warriors change course in their foreign policy, Biden had better pray that what’s left of the Republican Party nominates traitor Trump as its presidential candidate in 2024.