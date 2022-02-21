LOCK HIM UP

Now, you know it was stuff he wanted to sell to our enemies — or blackmail material:

"multiple people close to the former president told the Post that "Trump was very secretive about the packing of boxes that were retrieved from Mar-a-Lago last month, and did not let other aides — including some of his most senior advisers — look at them."https://t.co/uaMG3mMYP0

— Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) February 19, 2022