I am convinced that soaring rents are the biggest under-the-radar issue in this next election. It's very bad everywhere. https://t.co/A6brCbTDZp
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) February 19, 2022
One thought on “The damn rent’s too high”
If worker’s wages rise faster than the price of goods and services, then workers begin to accumulate personal wealth.
Discretionary spending can be invested in 401K’s, homes, etc., or they can be spent in less positive ways.
Wage inflation is different from price inflation.
Wage inflation is a positive indicator of wealth accumulation and price inflation is a negative indicator of wealth accumulation.
But you’d never know it if you listened to FOX, Newsmax, OAN or Steve Radner.
Since Reagan’s presidency workers in America have seen a net decrease in their overall wealth.
That was a planned happenstance.