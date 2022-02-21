This is kind of terrifying. He's a super wingnut.
Trump donor John Malone could soon be calling the shots at CNN https://t.co/Ot5tGF0tGa
— digby (@digby56) February 20, 2022
This is kind of terrifying. He's a super wingnut.
Trump donor John Malone could soon be calling the shots at CNN https://t.co/Ot5tGF0tGa
— digby (@digby56) February 20, 2022
One thought on “Oh goody, another Fox”
The Capitalist-Fascist, warmongers are losing the propaganda war to the Left and Progressives and they’re becoming panicky.
So, a warmongering, Capitalist ideologue will now be running CNN and will join FOX, Newsmax, OAN and at times MSNBC in spreading right-wing propaganda?
Any political analysist who compares the current election cycle to any other election cycle in our history is either lying or doesn’t know American history.