Russia-Ukraine live updates: Russia launches attack on Ukraine, Biden says https://t.co/N9kkNyjdtp
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) February 24, 2022
The #Ukrainian delegate to the UN just told the #Russian delegate 'There is no purgatory for war criminals, they go straight to hell." pic.twitter.com/hxsyNpCtkX
— martin J mcmahon (@MartinJmcmah) February 24, 2022
The Trump effect on Americans' attitudes towards Vladimir Putin has mostly worn off, by @gelliottmorris https://t.co/4WfrQQjrlN
— Bob Morris 🌵☀️ (@polizeros) February 24, 2022
While other networks are covering Russia's military action, Fox is having Laura Ingraham chat with former president Donald Trump. He's ranting about the "Russia hoax" and bragging about his friendships and bashing President Biden.
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 24, 2022
What a sad day for the Ukrainian people and it was all so preventable.
On December 10, 2019, the amateur politician and very naive Zelensky acting on the advice of NATO and others, ripped-up the Minsk agreement by refusing to talk to the “separatist” leaders of Donetsk and Luhansk calling them “terrorists.”
On that day Putin decided to “invade” Ukraine.
The Russian “invasion” of Ukraine is the result of an overly aggressive eastward expansion of NATO and the outdated and dangerous US policy of containment (Vietnam and Afghanistan).
Establishment Democratic and Republican Cold Warrior-warmongers and their aggressive policies are responsible for the Ukraine debacle of today.
Any neo-Fascist autocracy bordering Ukraine had best be very cautious going forward.
At 7am EST today the Israeli government finally condemned the Russian “invasion” of Ukraine.
Israel’s preference was to remain neutral (silent) because they have their own “invasion” and “occupation” problem.
On February 22, 1991, Iraq agreed to a Russian ceasefire which the US ignored and invaded Iraq.
On 9-11-1973 Salvador Allende was assassinated at the direction of Henry Kissinger.