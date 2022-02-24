0 shares Share

Russia-Ukraine live updates: Russia launches attack on Ukraine, Biden says https://t.co/N9kkNyjdtp — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) February 24, 2022

The #Ukrainian delegate to the UN just told the #Russian delegate 'There is no purgatory for war criminals, they go straight to hell." pic.twitter.com/hxsyNpCtkX — martin J mcmahon (@MartinJmcmah) February 24, 2022

The Trump effect on Americans' attitudes towards Vladimir Putin has mostly worn off, by @gelliottmorris https://t.co/4WfrQQjrlN — Bob Morris 🌵☀️ (@polizeros) February 24, 2022