I just want to cry. Who got to the new D.A. and how? There are a lot of Russian mobsters in NYC:

2 Prosecutors Leading N.Y. Trump Inquiry Resign, Clouding Case’s Future https://t.co/Y3yoG1gmvE — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) February 23, 2022

Absolutely stunned by the utter incompetence of the new Manhattan DA to destroy his investigation into Trump & alienate two incredibly tenacious prosecutors who have simultaneously resigned. DA Bragg makes Trump appear above the law once again & possibly clouds Tish James’ case. — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) February 23, 2022

Someone check @ManhattanDA Alvin Bragg's bank account. Something tells me it just got a lot fatter. https://t.co/vf4coaP0nT — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) February 23, 2022