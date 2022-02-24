I just want to cry. Who got to the new D.A. and how? There are a lot of Russian mobsters in NYC:
2 Prosecutors Leading N.Y. Trump Inquiry Resign, Clouding Case’s Future https://t.co/Y3yoG1gmvE
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) February 23, 2022
Absolutely stunned by the utter incompetence of the new Manhattan DA to destroy his investigation into Trump & alienate two incredibly tenacious prosecutors who have simultaneously resigned. DA Bragg makes Trump appear above the law once again & possibly clouds Tish James’ case.
— Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) February 23, 2022
Someone check @ManhattanDA Alvin Bragg's bank account. Something tells me it just got a lot fatter. https://t.co/vf4coaP0nT
— Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) February 23, 2022
I think Donald Trump is one of the most repugnant criminals in American history and he deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison. But incarcerating someone that 30 percent of so of the country believes is the legitimate president seems like a recipe for civil unrest.
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) February 23, 2022
Maybe there was just no there there?