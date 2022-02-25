0 shares Share

These people are taking great risks in Putin’s Russia, with 1400 people arrested so far:

"I am speechless…We don’t want this,” says Russian teacher. Like shingles, Putin doesn't care. https://t.co/Kd0Rswhyr7 — Tom Sullivan (@BloggersRUs) February 24, 2022

Pushkin Square, maybe less than 1000 meters from Red Square and the Kremlin, is the cite of a significant protest. These people know the risks of challenging the regime. They’re on the street in-spite of major personal costs. pic.twitter.com/bYEfbO91xG — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) February 24, 2022

Ukraine’s ambassador to the US just told us that a Russian platoon from the 74th Motorized Brigade has surrendered to Ukraine’s forces. She says that the Russian troops apparently had been unaware they were being sent to kill Ukrainians.

No confirmation yet from Russia’s military — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) February 24, 2022

People marching through central Moscow this evening chanting “No to War!” pic.twitter.com/BTQ3ZOGTan — Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) February 24, 2022

There are still thousands here. Rustaveli is blocked#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/kPNOKpOKYc — Mariam Nikuradze (@mari_nikuradze) February 24, 2022

Look at the size of anti-war protestors in St Petersburg, Russia. Wow pic.twitter.com/dHg9Uwt9RQ — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) February 24, 2022

A view of the protest in central Moscow this evening. Thousands across the country are risking serious repercussions to protest Putin’s attack on Ukraine. More than 850 people detained so far. pic.twitter.com/KHog0Acbir — Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) February 24, 2022