Trump was in Putin’s pocket, not vice versa:

Reminder: Trump considered Putin an ally, siding with him against our own intelligence agencies & NATO. He, alone among Western leaders, called Crimea part of Russia. He considered Ukraine his enemy. So get off of this "He would have been tough" nonsense. https://t.co/8hnmAbslBh

— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) February 24, 2022