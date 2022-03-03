On the front

This takes the cake for ‘most surreal video’ out of Ukraine thus far… pic.twitter.com/IYmbfziyzz
Morally, legally, and tactically, the right approach: in essence, "Molotov cocktails or tea—it's your choice."
God bless these Ukrainians. https://t.co/TpKaBb7BYs
Russian soldier has surrendered and got cried when he was on the face call with his mom.
Russian soldiers, surrender, Ukrainian people will feed you, just surrender.#Ukraine #UkraineUnderAttack #UkraineWar #UkraineRussiaWar #StandWithUkraine #StopPutinNOW pic.twitter.com/MSODT7LMBB
3000+ Ukrainians have been killed.
How many Russians have been killed is anybody’s guess, but 3000+ Ukrainians are dead.
Yesterday SS Blinken said that “Russia still had time to agree to a ceasefire.”
That may be the most fatuous comment that any US Secretary of State has ever made about anything.
Biden must call for an immediate ceasefire and do it today before another 3000+ Ukrainians die.
Allowing Putin to slowly twist in the wind is a very dangerous and deadly game to be playing.
The foreign policy of both Russia and the US is far too aggressive and militaristic and that’s gotta change pronto.