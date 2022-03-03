On the front

This takes the cake for ‘most surreal video’ out of Ukraine thus far… pic.twitter.com/IYmbfziyzz

Morally, legally, and tactically, the right approach: in essence, "Molotov cocktails or tea—it's your choice."

Russian soldier has surrendered and got cried when he was on the face call with his mom.

Russian soldiers, surrender, Ukrainian people will feed you, just surrender.#Ukraine #UkraineUnderAttack #UkraineWar #UkraineRussiaWar #StandWithUkraine #StopPutinNOW pic.twitter.com/MSODT7LMBB

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy Fan Page (@Volodymyr_Zelen) March 2, 2022