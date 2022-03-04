“We should not let shame obscure our vision”: a bipartisan majority continues to deny accountability to victims of the 9/11 torture regime, over a furious dissent https://t.co/JFM3cyUdsC
— Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) March 3, 2022
“We should not let shame obscure our vision”: a bipartisan majority continues to deny accountability to victims of the 9/11 torture regime, over a furious dissent https://t.co/JFM3cyUdsC
— Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) March 3, 2022
One thought on “Remarkable”
The US “War in Iraq” was illegal in every way.
Putin knows that.