MO Rep. Seitz (R) leaves open the death penalty for people facilitating abortions.

Seitz: "It's very serious… the murder of an infant in the womb."

Rep. Ellebracht (D): "You'd go as far as offering the death penalty?"

Seitz: "We'll have to look at that in other legislation." pic.twitter.com/xSVWhde1bI

— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) March 9, 2022