A bill in Missouri makes illegal to get an abortion if the patient has an ectopic pregnancy.

Facts about ectopic pregnancies:

– They’re are not viable. Full stop.

– They’re the 1 cause of death for 1st trimester patients.

Here’s the proposed law:https://t.co/0SlpVG20Wt pic.twitter.com/CKTluxsrep

