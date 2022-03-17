New from @CNN:
"President Biden is using his bully pulpit to call out the tendency for gasoline prices to go up like a rocket when oil spikes, but only drop like a feather when crude crashes."@POTUS: Oil prices are decreasing, gas prices should too. https://t.co/VnzhwrzeVu
— Emilie Simons (@EmilieSimons46) March 16, 2022
Gas prices are higher for 1 reason: Shareholder Value pic.twitter.com/FfuOTZ6chz
— Benjamin Donkey 🇺🇦 (@freevoice02) March 16, 2022
Schumer: “The bewildering incongruity between falling oil prices and rising gas prices smacks of price gouging … The Senate is going to get answers, and that's why we will be calling on the CEOs of major oil companies to come testify before the Congress.”
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 16, 2022
One thought on “Price Gouging 101”
One of the major oil companies (Chevron?) admitted yesterday that their priority was their stockholders and not consumers.
At the moment the weapons manufacturers are price gouging, and they should be investigated for excess profits.