BREAKING: Pres. Biden calls Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin a " war criminal." https://t.co/ORuOYE3lBs pic.twitter.com/9XHbwoCZrq
— ABC News (@ABC) March 16, 2022
WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin as a war criminal, a rare show of unity in the deeply divided Congress. https://t.co/gpIVCojjGk
— Hümeyra Pamuk (@humeyra_pamuk) March 16, 2022
The UN International Court of Justice on Wednesday ordered Russia to suspend its invasion of Ukraine, saying it was "profoundly concerned" by Moscow's use of force
Although the court's rulings are binding, it has no real means to enforce themhttps://t.co/VvQXt63ydA
— AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 16, 2022
One thought on “I don’t disagree”
For obvious reasons it’s difficult to get accurate causality figures in a war zone.
But the experts say that between 20,000 and 30,000 Ukrainians have either been killed or wounded and about 4 million have fled the country and are now wandering around Europe.
How does giving the preachy and condescending Mr. Zelensky (“the civilized world is at stake” which it is not) thousands of Stinger anti-tank missiles and Switchblade suicide drones going to help the people of Ukraine?
If your goal is peace, then increasing the body count on both sides seems counter-productive in a war that Ukraine can’t win.
This war is a disaster for Ukraine.
A disaster for Europe.
A disaster for Putin.
A disaster for the world.
And a disaster for Joe Biden who in a “senior moment” yesterday called Putin a war criminal. It may be true, but it was a stupid thing for the President to say at this point in the war.
When the who, why, and wherefores of this war are investigated, the pro-war decisions made by SS Blinken and his boss Joe Biden will not be seen in a very favorable light by the Left and by the Progressives in the Democratic Party.
Of course, the warmongers in both the Democratic and Republican Party’s will condemn Biden for not doing enough to “save” Ukraine from the “dirty commies.”
For these warmongering Fascists it’s “better dead than Red” even if it means starting WW III.
Of the 160,000 troops that Putin staged along the Ukranian border 140,000 are presently fighting in Ukraine.
Putin has an additional 700,000 troops in reserve should he need them to crush Ukraine completely.